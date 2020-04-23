Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALG. TheStreet lowered Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Alamo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

ALG stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.16. 10,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,274. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.72.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $300.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,211,000 after buying an additional 106,189 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 197,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 152,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

