Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Increased to C$11.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up C$0.36 on Thursday, reaching C$10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,802. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.43 and a 1 year high of C$11.30. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.67.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$245.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

