Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.75. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

TSE AGI traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$10.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,802. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.67.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$245.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

