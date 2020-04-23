Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,558,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,632,989. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AA. Bank of America raised Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alcoa from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

