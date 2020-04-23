Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

NYSE ALX traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $278.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,161. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.60. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $228.68 and a 12 month high of $394.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

