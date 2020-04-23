Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “
NYSE ALX traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $278.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,161. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.60. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $228.68 and a 12 month high of $394.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.
About Alexander’s
Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.
