Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALLK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allakos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of ALLK traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.08. 164,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,216. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26. Allakos has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Allakos will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

