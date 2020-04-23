Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $94.59. 856,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,832. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.49. Allegion has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

