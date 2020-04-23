Alliance Data Systems (ADS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS):

4/22/2020 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $47.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $107.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

4/8/2020 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

3/23/2020 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $135.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Alliance Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

ADS traded up $3.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,818. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.32. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $166.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92.

Get Alliance Data Systems Co alerts:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other news, SVP Laura Santillan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,270.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth R. Jensen acquired 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 748,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,622,662.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,679 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,191,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,827,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,901,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,528,000 after acquiring an additional 280,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.