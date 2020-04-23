Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $2,000,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $360,180,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $140,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Allstate by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after buying an additional 1,105,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allstate by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,915,000 after buying an additional 474,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Allstate to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

ALL traded down $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $99.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,639. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average of $108.08. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

