Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.29 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

ALLY opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.