Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

Shares of GOOG traded up $12.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,276.00. 976,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,194.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,316.64. The company has a market cap of $835.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.