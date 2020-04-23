Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $8.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,272.05. The stock had a trading volume of 817,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,419. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,194.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,316.64. The company has a market cap of $835.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

