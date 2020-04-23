Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Decreased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after buying an additional 179,524 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $9.79 on Thursday, hitting $1,273.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,419. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,194.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,316.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.