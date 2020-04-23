Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s 4th Largest Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet stock traded up $13.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,272.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,664. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,190.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,315.24. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $864.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

