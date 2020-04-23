Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet stock traded up $8.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,267.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,664. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,190.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,315.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

