Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $199,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $8.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,267.37. 1,037,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,664. The company has a market cap of $864.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,190.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1,315.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

