Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $12.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,271.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,190.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,315.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $873.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

