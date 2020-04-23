Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,468,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 171,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $199,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $11.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,269.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,664. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,190.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,315.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

