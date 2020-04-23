Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALTG. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.61. 528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,009. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 208,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,980,257.79. Also, Director Daniel Shribman bought 47,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $502,365.80. In the last three months, insiders purchased 810,834 shares of company stock worth $7,368,718.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.31% of Alta Equipment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Alta Equipment Group

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.