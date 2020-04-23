Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.
Altagas stock opened at C$14.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.62.
Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.2999999 earnings per share for the current year.
About Altagas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
