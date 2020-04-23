Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameren in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.38. The stock had a trading volume of 958,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,089. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. Ameren has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

