American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of American Water Works worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,376,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,373. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.88.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.