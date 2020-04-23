AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Releases Earnings Results

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter.

Shares of ASRV stock remained flat at $$2.73 during trading hours on Thursday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AmeriServ Financial has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $46.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASRV. TheStreet cut shares of AmeriServ Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmeriServ Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

