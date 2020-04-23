Analysts Anticipate PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) to Announce -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) will report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.26). PBF Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year earnings of ($3.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.43) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 300,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,045,681.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,024,192 shares of company stock valued at $31,120,315 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.67. 223,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,654,033. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $868.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

