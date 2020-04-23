Analysts Expect Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings. Alamos Gold posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 109,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $878,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,742,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,923,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,694. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

