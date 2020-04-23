Analysts Expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. CyrusOne posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

Several research firms have weighed in on CONE. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,598 shares of company stock worth $1,423,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

CONE traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 970,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

