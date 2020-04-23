Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $1.76. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 106.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.35.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.66. 3,135,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.37. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.