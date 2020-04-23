Analysts Set Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Target Price at $20.40

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

CWEN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.98. 44,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,107. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $1,158,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

