Analysts Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT at $138.80

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.80.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $167.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $41,389,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,694,000 after acquiring an additional 51,081 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,557,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 57,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average is $140.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

