Analysts Set Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Target Price at $21.50

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Jernigan Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE JCAP traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $11.75. 8,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $273.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other news, Director James D. Dondero sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $199,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Good acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,368.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $62,692 and have sold 75,197 shares valued at $777,479. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shoals Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,452,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 822,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 113,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 109,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 88,385 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

