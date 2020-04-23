Analysts Set National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Target Price at $19.42

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOV. Stephens downgraded National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

NOV traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.30. 2,444,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.78%.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,869.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 346,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 265,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

