Analysts Set Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Price Target at $25.03

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PD shares. ValuEngine raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pagerduty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $848,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $162,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,516 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,619,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Pagerduty by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 53,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PD traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. Pagerduty has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $45.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. Pagerduty’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

