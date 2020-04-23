Analysts Set SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Price Target at $13.86

Shares of SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on SharpSpring from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SharpSpring in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other SharpSpring news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 20,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $245,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Travis Whitton sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $167,006.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,945.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,812 shares of company stock worth $804,521. Company insiders own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SharpSpring by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SharpSpring by 20.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SharpSpring stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $68.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. SharpSpring has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

