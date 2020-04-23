Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) recently:

4/16/2020 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Freeport-McMoRan was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

3/31/2020 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.30 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $13.50 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,617,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,006,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 2.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Freeport-McMoRan Inc alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.