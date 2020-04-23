Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ONEOK (OKE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ONEOK (NYSE: OKE):

4/22/2020 – ONEOK had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – ONEOK was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – ONEOK was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – ONEOK had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – ONEOK had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $61.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

4/14/2020 – ONEOK had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $41.00.

4/7/2020 – ONEOK had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – ONEOK had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – ONEOK was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – ONEOK had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

3/9/2020 – ONEOK was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/2/2020 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

3/2/2020 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2020 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

NYSE OKE traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,744,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Get ONEOK Inc alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $313,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ONEOK by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.