AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $25.15

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.57, but opened at $25.15. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 3,624,294 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on AU shares. UBS Group began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.1102 dividend. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,424 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,883,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,086,000 after buying an additional 149,400 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

