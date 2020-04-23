ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $252.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,032. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.78. ANSYS has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

