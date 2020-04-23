Apache (NYSE:APA) Shares Gap Up to $9.42

Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $9.42. Apache shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 27,360,214 shares traded.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

In other Apache news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Apache during the third quarter worth about $1,028,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Company Profile (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

