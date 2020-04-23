Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Applied Materials by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Applied Materials by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,710,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,379,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $56.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. DA Davidson cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

