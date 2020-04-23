Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 608,383 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.12% of Applied Materials worth $50,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 723,991 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,173,000 after acquiring an additional 261,251 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 50,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,849 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.11. 7,773,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,783,432. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

