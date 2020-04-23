Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Gap Up to $52.11

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.12, but opened at $52.11. Applied Materials shares last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 3,442,111 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

