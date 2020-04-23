Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7-3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Aramark also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.24-0.26 EPS.

ARMK traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.04. 130,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. TheStreet cut Aramark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aramark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Aramark from a sell rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $1,032,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,133,678.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.