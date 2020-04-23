Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion.Aramark also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.24-0.26 EPS.

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,043. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Aramark from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, Director Greg Creed purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $119,638.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 276,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,133,678.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

