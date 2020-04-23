ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARX. Tudor Pickering downgraded ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.57.

TSE ARX traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,365. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.42 and a 12 month high of C$9.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.23. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$263.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

