Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.89 EPS

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.89), RTT News reports. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $405.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Coal stock traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,117. The firm has a market cap of $425.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Arch Coal has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $101.92.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCH. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

