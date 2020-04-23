Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.75

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 346826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Asanko Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Monday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.19. The company has a market cap of $341.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 15.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asanko Gold Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Asanko Gold Company Profile (TSE:AKG)

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

