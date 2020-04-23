Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $3.47

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.47. Asante Solutions shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 1,482,512 shares trading hands.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Asante Solutions from $5.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $434.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.29 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 633.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Asante Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

