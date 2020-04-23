Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $3.47

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.47. Asante Solutions shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 1,482,512 shares trading hands.
PUMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Asante Solutions from $5.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 633.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Asante Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000.
Asante Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUMP)
Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.
