ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASBFY. ValuEngine upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR alerts:

Shares of ASBFY traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.