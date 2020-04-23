ATC Coin (ATCC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.21 Million

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $78,309.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00575050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006778 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,982,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.