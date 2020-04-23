ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.00

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.43, with a volume of 5600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.37.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. Analysts predict that ATN International Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -618.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

